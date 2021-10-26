BOAZ — Mary Day Futrell, 70, of Boaz, died at 6:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was retired from Tri-Angle Insulation where she was a seamstress. Mary attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam Pool, of Bardwell; two sons, Mike Futrell, of Paducah and Kevin Futrell, of Symsonia; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Dan Day, Jess Day, Nathan Day; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband, Carl Dwain Futrell in August 2021; one sister and three brothers. Her parents were Milton Day and Addie Hall Day.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct., 28, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Barry Summerville officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the funeral home
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness, 952 Fairview Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.