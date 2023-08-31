MARTIN, TN — The City of Martin, located about an hour’s drive from Paducah, is gearing up to celebrate the 30th annual Soybean Festival.
According to the festival website, the event will celebrate Weakley County’s cash crop — the soybean — with farmers markets, live concerts, and amusement park rides.
It runs from Sept. 2-9, coinciding with the University of Tennessee at Martin’s annual Family Weekend event.
Several festival events will reportedly take place on the UT Martin campus. The Guitar as Art show, for instance, is happening on September 3 at 2 p.m. in the UT Martin Fine Arts Building. The exhibit will feature 30 guitars that have been artistically altered according to this year’s themes, ‘getting back together’ and ‘old places, new horizons.’
There are several other festival exhibits and contests to participate in, including a sidewalk chalk art contest, community health and safety fair, soybean history exhibit, junior art contest, soybean voice contest, and more.
According to organizers, there will also be amusement park rides, animal and circus shows, food vendors, a parade, and a marathon throughout the week.
Live concerts will all be held at the WK&T Amphitheater, with tickets running between $20 and $40.
For more information about the festival, and a full list of scheduled events, visit tnsoybeanfestival.org.
