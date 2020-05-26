Martin takes runner up at first No Time as drivers return to racing

“Be 00. Take 00.” MCHS junior Maizie Martin sat anxiously at the light, awaiting takeoff. The pit crews were small and spread apart, and the stands were empty as she took runner-up against last year’s champion in her first ever No Time race held at Darlington Dragway in Darlington, South Carolina.
No Time racing is driver against driver with no times announced or displayed. Bracket racing steps up the game for the driver, allowing for handicaps with dial-in times.
Normally entering bracket races, Martin competes in the Midwest Junior Series which is also a different car than No Time. She calls the Beacon Dragway in Paducah her home track.
Martin said “Most of bracket racing is won or lost at the start line.” She tries for a good light, double 00, a perfect light. Her reaction time has helped earn her a 12.90 index Midwest junior super series championship as well as a 8.90 Midwest Junior Super series runner up, an 8.90 Wally winner, and multiple bracket wins.
Martin grew up watching her older brother Miles behind the wheel. “I was always at the track, and I thought I may as well be racing if I’m going to be at the track.” She entered her first race at eight years old. “I took a short break from racing to do competitive cheer,” said Martin, “but found my way back because I love drag racing so much.”
With eight years under her belt and two years left before she will age out of junior drag racing, 16 year old Martin said that the best feeling is to see the win light come on. At 18, she will enter the full size dragsters and a new set of competitors.
Martin is looking forward to this season. She is hoping to run the Midwest Junior Super Series (7.90 index) and the Carolina No Time series. She was set to kick off her junior series season with a 7.90 index bracket race at Jeffers Motorsports Park in Sikeston, Missouri, this past weekend. The race was called due to weather conditions.
This coming weekend, Martin is scheduled to be in Clay City, June 5-7, she will be taking both cars to Martin, Michigan, racing both bracket and No Time.
