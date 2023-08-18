MARSHALL COUNTY — Elena Blevins, executive director of the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, presented a tourism overview Tuesday to the Marshall County Fiscal Court, highlighting what the organization had accomplished over the past two years and looking ahead to 2024.
Receiving its economic impact number for 2022, Blevins called it a “record-breaking year” for the CVB, citing more than $85 million in economic impact and over 700 jobs created in the process.
The marketing campaigns in 2023 were more digitally-focused and far-reaching, attracting the most visitors from Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville; and Indianapolis, Indiana. The average visitor spend was $102 with 89% of those visitors being out-of-state and 11% being in-state.
Many of these visitors, however, are returning ones.
“We are a generational destination. ... They come back for fishing, and they come back for families over and over,” Blevins said. “Especially during boat show season, I always hear, ‘I used to go there as a kid’ or ‘I take my grandkids there now.’ We hold a very special place in a lot of people’s hearts, who have been having family reunions and returning vacations here literally for generations.”
In 2024, Blevins is excited to announce it will host two large-scale fishing tournaments and an annual media conference, all currently unnamed, as they will be an opportunity for new visitors to see what Kentucky Lake has to offer.
Also at the meeting, David Green with Veterans Support Group proposed modifications for the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Mike Miller Park after assessing the memorial. Green has visited the fiscal court prior to discussing the addition of a sixth flag at the memorial to honor the sixth branch of the military, U.S. Space Force, but upon further inspection, has noticed there could be more changes made to benefit those routinely visiting or using the memorial.
Second District Commissioner Marty Barrett was previously appointed to review the addition of the sixth pole, but is also in favor of the proposed changes by Green, noting they would be practical and aesthetically-pleasing.
In addition to the extra flag, Green suggested that a permanent speaker stand, a roof over top the structure and a steel band with engravings of all six branches be added to the central spire. Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Spraggs recommended each fiscal court member take a trip to the area and review the proposed changes.
They voted to table the discussion until the trips could be made.
During the meeting, the fiscal court also held the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting the disposal of household and commercial garbage into the receptacles at county day parks with penalties imposed to violators. Spraggs acknowledged a problem in that residents have been taking bags of their household trash to throw away in day parks, leaving no room for those using the parks or coming off the lake to dispose of their own trash. This has created a mess for the parks department to clean up.
“We are very fortunate to have transfer stations we can use free of charge. They are conveniently located throughout the county, so (I) highly encourage everyone to use those because once this is in place, we will enforce it,” Spraggs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.