MARSHALL COUNTY — Sitting on a quarter acre, Poca Terra Winery is Marshall County’s first and only award-winning commercial winery, offering wines and a personalized tasting experience unlike ones at a large-scale winery.
John and Karen Hlinka are passionate about wine, and though they have only been in the business for 10 years, their story goes back 110 years ago. John Hlinka’s great-grandfather immigrated from Italy to America, passing through Ellis Island in 1910, saving up his money to bring his family to the states and purchase wine-making equipment.
Passing that equipment from generation to generation, every grape at Poca Terra is run through that same basket wine press.
The vineyards at Poca Terra produce a chamberson grape, a French-American hybrid that grows well in the region and makes a medium-bodied red wine. Their wine is award-winning, racking up 20 medals in regional and international contests where the wines are judged against thousands of others from all over the world.
Recently, they entered the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the most prestigious in the United States. A 2020 bottle of their Cabernet Sauvignon won silver and a 2019 bottle of their Chambourcin dry red won bronze.
“With the dry wine, you are really tasting and savoring the flavor of the grape,” said Karen Hlinka. “We are not going to bottle anything we do not like because that is our wine. It is really good.”
Offering wine by the bottle and through tastings, the couple sought to set themselves apart from bigger wineries through their tastings. After visiting and researching several other wineries, they were consistently disappointed in the lack of intimacy surrounding the tasting portion. They wanted to provide an educational and personal experience for every participant.
Tastings last for an hour and during that time the Hlinkas tell you about the history of the vineyard, the process of growing the grapes and making the actual wine and how to properly taste the wine.
“It is an experience. It is not just a wine, it is everything that leads up to the wine, so it is also educational,” said John Hlinka. “We really make a point of trying to talk to people and, to be honest with you, that is the best part of this whole business, sitting down and talking to people. We will tell them our story and they will tell us theirs.”
Poca Terra will host its last “Relax and Re-Wine” event of the summer on Aug. 19. It invites people to join at 633 Gatlin Road for live music, local catering from The Cheese Boarder and wine, without an entry fee. For more information about the event, contact 270-493-2682 or visit pocaterrawinery.com.
