Every weekday morning this summer a sea of orange and blue has overtaken the practice football field outside of Marshall County High School, 70 players and eight coaches diligently readying themselves for the upcoming football season.
After graduating several starters at the end of last season, the Marshals are ready to introduce some younger players to the field. This provides an excellent opportunity for younger players to step up and create a dynamic team with longevity, and ultimately put them in a good position for the next several seasons.
“Our focus is finding out who fits where. We had a lot of seniors leave us, so there are a lot of spots to fill,” head coach Steve Etheridge said. “It is just a matter of putting guys in different situations, rotating and finding who is the best in every scenario.
Taking one game at a time is the focus this season, Etheridge notes this is especially important due to his team’s lack of game time experience. Though they have several great athletes, many have not seen the field and he fears if they look too far ahead, they will lose an essential step in preparation for the game right in front of them.
Their mindset is what sets them apart, the Marshals are hungry this season and they have bought into the program in a way Etheridge says differs from teams in the past.
“I love the way we are attacking each day,” he said. “We are very focused as a team on working toward a common goal, without a ton of distractions. I think that is certainly a strength that has been a little different from teams in the past.”
The MCHS football program has recently made the move to drop down to 5A from their previous 6A standing. This is an exciting opportunity to space out the more difficult games in their schedule and allow them time to recover and prepare.
“When we were in 6A, we had those schools that were bigger than us… and the district schedule just goes week-to-week-to-week without a break. So you move from one top 10 6A team to another, and right in the middle of the season you will have a string of really good teams,” Etheridge said. “As a 5A team, our schedule is more spread out.”
The Marshals will play their regular season with a few exciting new opponents, including Murray, McClean County and Bardstown Bethlehem, who will open their season away on Friday, August 18. They will also revisit old opponents, meeting Calloway County again this year in what is sure to be an exciting battle as it has been in years past. They will also host Graves on Friday, October 13 in a district matchup and will play Apollo on Friday, October 20 at home.
Cheer on the Marshals during their first home game on Friday, September 15 against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.