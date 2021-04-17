GEORGETOWN — For the second weekend in a row, girls from Marshall County have made a strong impression on the rest of the state. ths team, it was the softball team taking care of business at the Dan Cummins Classic at the Great Crossing Park on Saturday.
First, Gabbi Lovett struck out four Madison Southern batters and allowed just one walk as she threw a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory. Layne Pea brought the first two runs in with a ground out in the second and a bases loaded walk in the sixth. Cayson Conner then hit a grounder to short, where an Eagle error let the final two runs score.
The Marshals seemed to have everything in order against Male with a 7-1 lead powered by a two-run homer from Conner and a solo shot from Kinley Edwards. However, the Bulldogs roared back with five runs over the final three innings capped by a two-RBI double from Makenna Page. With the tying run on third, Riley Gentry grounded out to Charley Pursley at second to end it 7-6, Marshall. Elizabeth Lampe drove in three Male runs.
–––
Marshall County 010 003 4 5 0
Madison Southern 000 000 0 0 2
WP: Lovett. LP: Juett.
2B: MR-Edwards. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: MR-Pea 0-2 (2 RBI). Record: Madison Southern 6-4.
–––
Marshall County 041 200 7 10 0
Male 010 212 6 13 0
WP: Lovett. LP: Wright.
2B: MR-Conner, Elkins, Edwards, Piercefield, Pursley; ML-Page, Lampe, H. Wright. 3B: none. HR: Conner (1 on in 2nd), Edwards (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: MR-Pursley 2-3 (RBI), Edwards 2-3 (RBI), Conner 2-3 (2 RBI), Elkins 2-3 (2 RBI); ML-Lampe 1-4 (3 RBI), Thompson 2-4, Pelton 3-4, Page 1-2 (2 RBI). Record: Male 7-3.
