The Lady Lyons are no stranger to tough competition this year, taking on many of the top ranked teams in the area. Madisonville North Hopkins is no exception.
Ranked No. 2 in the region with a 3-0 district record and an 11-1 regional record, the Lady Maroons’ only loss in the region is to top ranked Henderson County. After a blazing first quarter, the Lady Lyons ran out of gas in the Tuesday, Feb. 1 game and eventually fell to Madisonville North Hopkins with a 64-34 score.
In an exciting first quarter where the Lady Lyons led on two different occasions, the excitement fizzled after the first quarter. After Calista Collins put the first points on the board hitting one of two free throws, Ella Defew used a lay up and two free throws to give the Lady Lyons a 5-2 lead.
Emilee Hallum tied things up 5-5 from outside the arc for the Lady Maroons, less than a minute later. Lilly Perry shot from downtown to give the Lady Lyons the lead once again, 8-5.
Madisonville’s Destiny Whitsell and Camryn Lagrange’s back-to-back buckets tipped the score in the Lady Maroons’ favor, 9-8, with about four minutes left in the first quarter. Defew tied things up 12-12 with two more free throws around the 3:07 mark. It would be the last time the scoreboard would favor the Lady Lyons. By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Lyons were still hanging on 18-19 thanks to four straight from Collins.
Little by little, the lead slipped away with Madisonville outscoring the Lady Lyons by 15-5 in the second quarter. Madisonville led 34-23 at the half.
Rose Smith’s lone free throw was all that Lyon County was able to muster up in the third quarter, while the Lady Maroons were stifled to 12. The 46-24 third quarter score oozed out of control. In the final frame, Smith scored three of the Lady Lyons’ 10 points.
Collins was the leading scorer for Lyon County with nine points, all of them in the first half. Smith added eight points for the Lady Lyons.
LaGrange finished with 20 points to lead Madisonville. Whitsell finished with 16 and Hallum hit double digits with 14, including four 3-pointers.
