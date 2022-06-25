Mark W. West, age 71, of Lowes, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a retired employee of General Tire.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ruth Leech West; three daughters, Lea Ann Karlovetz of Sedalia, Mary Denise Bratcher of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Stacie Marie Keller of Cadiz; two brothers, Michael West of Mayfield, and Mitchell West of Fallon, Nevada; five grandchildren, River Warren, Paige Karlovetz, Ryan Douglas, Cody Chapman, and Ashlyn Keller; and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack West; one grandson, Joseph Allen Bratcher and his parents, John and Dorothy Branch West.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Friends may call noon — 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.