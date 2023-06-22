Marie Loverkamp, 86, of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center with her daughters by her side.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. David Wright officiated. Burial followed in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Marie had a passion for sewing and used that gift while she owned and operated Marie’s Alterations for 30 years. She was a member of Joppa Missionary Baptist Church and loved her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Kay Jones and husband Galan and Ann Windhorst and husband Dale; five grandchildren, Wendy Little, Tony Windhorst (Misty), Heather Kruger, Eric Windhorst and Randy Adams; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Bea Rice (Ed); sister-in-law, Lora Mae Kruger; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Martin and Lila Mae (Gray) Heflin; husband of 47 years, Lloyd Loverkamp; sister, Nina Sue Russell; and brother, Ted Heflin.
Memorial contributions may be given in Marie’s name to Joppa Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 276, Joppa, IL 62953; Mercy Health Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
