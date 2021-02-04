Marcia A. (Shreves) Spain, 63, of Salem, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Marcia was born on Jan. 20, 1958, in Metropolis, the daughter of Charles and Jeanette (Konemann) Shreves. She married Kevin Spain on Apr. 22, 2005, and he survives in Salem.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin; sons, Matt Green and wife Ashley of Litchfield, and Grant Green and wife Trisha of Iuka; grandchildren, Easton, Camden, Harper and one on the way, Riggs; brothers, Todd Shreves and wife Carla of Metropolis, Trevor Shreves of Metropolis, and Chad Shreves and wife Michelle of Karnak.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patti Shreves Bailey.
Marcia worked at Salem Township Hospital with the clinic office staff. She was a member of the Donoho Prairie Christian Church in Texico. She loved going to yard sales and flea markets, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services for Marcia Spain will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at First Christian Church in Salem, with Matt Renaud officiating. Visitation will be from 5 — 7 p.m. on Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo.
Memorials can be made to the Pregnancy Care Clinic of Salem or the Donoho Prairie Christian Church and can be left at Crouse Funeral Home who is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.