BENTON — There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Old School Barbell, Marshall County’s newest gym, and after its grand-opening on Dec. 8, where it signed up 27 new members, it’s safe to say the community is excited.
Walking through the doors of OSB, you are greeted by the clanging and banging of weight plates sounding, accompanied by the friendly faces of owners Paul and Elizabeth Rohrer. The Rohrers, who also own the overhead Benton Marketplace, are passionate about fitness and creating an atmosphere that facilitates support among its members.
Though the concept for OSB began with a couple friends in a two-car garage, it now boasts of a wide variety of American-made powerlifting equipment, strongman implements, Olympic lifting platform and bumpers, plate loaded machines, cable machines and cardio equipment.
Paul Rohrer studied sports medicine in college and began competitively powerlifting in 2014. He has always dreamed of opening his own gym, and as he was lifting in that two-car garage, his friends turned into family, and the idea for OSB was first formulated. That camaraderie among friends in a two-car garage is still the model for the atmosphere at OSB.
After looking for several months, the Rohrers decided to purchase the 130 year-old building in the court square, formerly housing Antiques Etcetera, at 106 W. 11th St. The cinder-block basement would make the perfect “old school style” gym and after eight months of renovations they saw their vision come to life, thanks to several local contractors and friends who lent a helping hand.
Paul Rohrer did not want to create a traditional fitness center, but wanted a gym where people could train, gaining the most from their equipment, which is why they researched each piece thoroughly. Talking to different vendors, the Rohrers traveled across the country to work out on each piece of equipment before adding it to their gym. They took this part of the process very personally and wanted to ensure quality, creating a place where a variety of different workouts can be done, among those with different goals and skill levels.
“What I wanted for this place was, of course, great equipment, but also the best atmosphere. I want it to be for everybody,” said Paul Rohrer. “I want people to enjoy coming to the gym.”
OSB offers full locker rooms, outfitted with showers and a sauna; a kids area with plans to add full-time staff in the future; and houses JB Sports Nutrition, who offers heavily researched and effective supplements. They also host two in-house personal trainers, Wyatt Dawson and Brock Bolte, and in the same way that the Rohrers have taken great care to ensure quality equipment, they have made sure to endorse quality trainers as well. Dawson and Bolte have competed in several strength-related competitions and are well-educated about nutrition and sculpting a physique. Paul Rohrer will also begin training members beginning in February, and they are looking to include a female trainer in the future as well.
Paul Rohrer is excited about the progress it has already made in the gym, and is ready to see members continue to grow and train, noting that in a year from now he is sure the results will be drastic. For more information or to set up a tour of OSB, check out its Facebook page or call 270-252-7430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.