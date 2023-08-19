When one thinks of magnolia, it most often that of M. grandiflora or Southern magnolia with its large pure white flowers backed by equally impressive glossy deep green foliage. Actually, there are at least nearly 25 other types of magnolia of which four to five are commonly grown.
The Southern magnolia is very suited to growing conditions in the south. They will tolerate some adverse conditions by simply not vigorous growing. Following a dry or drought period followed by rain, they will bloom forth. Faced with very cold temperatures, they will drop more than their annual 1/3 that are annually replaced.
My love affair with magnolia and first gardening lesson was one spring when my grandfather decided we would plant a magnolia (M. grandiflora). He dug and I held the tools. A small wire fence was put around it so that it would not be mowed down. It was for two years. A hose was set on very slow drip and raked leaves were dumped into the fence to keep the ground moist. The hose and decomposing leaves were what the tree needed to thrive. The year we married, it bloomed May to November and filled the house with blooms for the reception.
When the magnolias are in full bloom, a few are always on the table. Unfortunately, cut magnolia blooms do not last long. It seems that they immediately develop brown spots and are totally brown by the next morning. Last week I cut a “Little Gem” bloom that was halfway open. As I walked to the house, the stamens were removed. The bloom lasted three days! Hopefully, removing stamens from half-open magnolias is the solution.
Of the many types of magnolia, the most common are grandiflora, soulangeana, star and sweet bay. M. grandiflora dwarf “Little Gem” (20-25’x10-15’) is best suited for the average yard as are “Ann” (8-10’x8-10’) and “Jane” (10-15’x8-12’) dwarf M. soulangeanas. Crosses of M. liliiflora and stellata by the U.S. National Arboretum resulted in eight dwarf magnolias know as “the girls” — Ann and Jane, plus Betty, Judy, Pinkie, Randy, Ricki and Susan. They bloom two to four weeks after the last frost, sporadically (rain after a dry period) (Ann is in bloom now) bloom during the summer, and tolerate poor drainage, dry areas and heavy clay.
THINGS TO DOGarden — Hydrangeas that did not bloom, or produced fewer blooms, may be due to our bitter winter, or pruned at the wrong time and how they were pruned. If it lacks adequate sun, dig and move, or thin or remove overhanging branches. Society garlic (Tulbachia violacea)is very invasive if allowed to go to seed. Cut foliage and flowers for cooking, freezing and garnish. Dig and discard bulbs. Take rose cuttings to start new plants. Order roses for mid-September to October planting to establish before the first freeze. Fall planted will bloom earlier than spring planted roses. Continue to divide and replant crowded perennials.
Houseplant — Pre-order amaryllis, hyacinths and Paperwhite daffodils for forcing. Begin grooming plants to come indoors for the winter. Bring in plants after the A/C is turned off and before heat is turned on.
Vegetables and fruits — Prepare for fall succession planting. Remove spent, damaged or diseased plants, weeds, clumps of dirt, then rake and tamp down the soil. If compost was not added in the spring, rake in a thin layer. Mark planting lines and sow new plants or seeds. If areas are to be left empty, cover soil with dry leaves or straw to reduce weeds and retain moisture. The benefit of sowing successive crops is that the soil is already warm. Order fruit trees for fall planting. Dwarf or miniature sizes are ideal for small yards and containers. Check apples for codling moths. Remove infected fruit from the tree and ground.
