MAYFIELD — On June 29, Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted its inaugural Kentucky Law Enforcement Recognition Event in Frankfort. This event recognized and honored law enforcement officers from across Kentucky, MADD volunteers and community partners for efforts in combating drunk and drugged driving. Three troopers from KSP Post 1 (Mayfield) were recognized at this event.
Each of these troopers arrested more than 25 impaired drivers in a single calendar year, removing dangerous drivers from the road. The troopers are Trooper Eric West, Trooper Landon Stewart and Trooper Tyler Bloodworth.
West is an eight-year veteran of the agency and has consistently arrested over 25 impaired drivers each year for several consecutive years.
Stewart is a four-year veteran of the agency and previous recipient of the 2020 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.
Bloodworth is a two-year veteran of the agency, showing an early dedication to impaired driving enforcement.
“Proactively removing impaired drivers from our roadways is one of our most impactful responsibilities. This requires constant observation skills by our troopers and an ability to stay dedicated to a duty that is often overlooked. These three troopers have consistently been diligent in the enforcement of impaired driving to help make Kentucky roadways safer,” said Post 1 Operations Lieutenant Eric Fields, who also says he was honored to be in attendance at the event.
