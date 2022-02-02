After a 80-39 win over Trigg County on Jan. 24, the Lyon County Lyons are still undefeated in the 5th District. With only two district games left to play in the season, it looks like Lyon County will claim the 5th District No. 1 seed.
Jhaden Vaughn and Kendric Adams each put up a single basket in the first quarter as Lyon County shot out to a 23-4 lead in the first quarter. Travis Perry and Jack Reddick scored a combined total of four 3-point baskets to kick off Lyon County’s 14-0 run. Trigg County called a time out, but Brady Shoulders hit back-to-back baskets to extend the run 18-0.
Perry had 19 points by halftime, 15 of those coming from three point shots. Brady Shoulders also hit double digit scoring before halftime, as Lyon went into halftime with a commanding 47-15 lead.
Brady Shoulders finished off the third quarter with a dunk to make it 66-28.
Perry scored the opening basket to make it a 40-point ball game, 68-28 before he was retired to the bench with 27 points. Bray Kirk, Brandon Ray and Zach Radivonyk finished out the game for the Lyons, 80-39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.