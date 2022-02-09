The Lyon County Lyons defeated University Heights Academy last week, on Jan. 31, with a decisive 71-57 victory.
Lyon County’s Brady Shoulders and Gunnar Bingham stepped up in the first half to score a combined 15 of the teams 28 points. Brady Shoulders scored six straight to close the first quarter with the Lyons up 16-11. Bingham went 3-for-4 from the line, along with an 8-foot jumper, to send the Lyons into the break ahead 28-19.
Perry was held to outside shooting in the third quarter and not much seemed to be falling for him. He finished the night with 12 points. Jackson Shoulders and Jack Reddick became the dynamic duo that pushed Lyon County into a double digit lead in the second half.
UHA crept back up in the third quarter, coming as close as 39-36 with about two minutes left. Perry’s 3-pointer with less than a minute kept the Blazers at bay. Reddick went 2-for-2 at the line in the final seconds to send the Lyons into the final frame 46-40.
Reddick’s three pushed the Lyons lead into double digits 59-49 with 3:36 left in the game. Jackson Shoulders shot 7-for-10 from the line in the final 1:13 of the game to seal the deal on the team’s second straight win over UHA.
The Shoulders boys collected a combined 27 of the teams total 40 rebounds for the night. UHA finished the night with 31. Jackson Shoulders, who led the Lyons in scoring with 19 points, pulled down 12 boards to boot. Brady Shoulders ended the night with a double-double, scoring 10 points and snagging 15 rebounds. Reddick had a solid night, adding 15 points for Lyon County.
Gavin Grubbs led UHA with 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.