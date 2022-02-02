After leaving the All A Classic sooner than anticipated, the Lyons defeated Henderson County in a 88-68 win Saturday night on the road in Henderson.
Travis Perry put up 13 points in Lyon County’s 22-9 opening run in the first five minutes of play, prompting Henderson to call two different timeouts. Cooper Davenport settled in with a three to cut the lead back 22-12, but Perry and Gunnar Bingham put up three quick baskets in the final minute to head into the second quarter up 28-12.
Things got a little sticky in the last three minutes of the half as Henderson nailed six three points, two of which from Cole Branson put the Colonels within a point of the Lyon County at 39-38. Jackson Shoulders muscled his way to a two-point basket on the block, followed up by Jack Reddick’s shot from beyond the arc at the buzzer that gave the Lyons a 44-38 cushion at the break.
Nick Whalin had key baskets in the opening of the third quarter that gave the Lyons room to breath as Henderson came as close as six on two different occasions. Reddick and Perry used outside shooting to extend the lead 68-54 to enter the final frame.
From there, Jackson Shoulders battled from the block to build eight more points to the already double digit lead, giving the reserves a chance to get in on the action. Lyon County’s Bray Kirk and Warren Parker both put points on the board.
