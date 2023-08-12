LYON COUNTY – The parking lot was packed outside Lyon County schools on Wednesday afternoon as the Elementary School hosted their Open House. Students, parents, teachers and staff filled the hallways for the first time since May.
There were many new faces in the building, as Lyon County has hired several new teachers this year as well as a new Principal. Some familiar faces have also moved into new positions, with teachers getting the chance to lead new classrooms and special classes, such as the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) course students visit one or twice a week on rotation.
New Principal Brian Wynn was on hand at the Open House, mingling with students and parents and introducing himself to the Lyon County schools community in this new role as a new year started. Wynn shared that he was excited for the year.
“’I’m just super excited to be Principal here at Lyon County Elementary School,” he said, “super excited to see our kids in the building for the first time this year, and looking forward to watching them grow and develop.”
While new as principal, Wynn is no stranger to the Lyon County school system. He and his wife Johannah have four children who attend Lyon County. Wynn makes the move from working at Crittenden County schools for the last two years.
All the teachers were excited to meet their new students as well. Second grade teacher Brandy Prow said that she was excited to meet all her new friends. She and other teachers had been hard at work designing their classrooms to make them fun, welcoming environments for their students. They also had treats and information the students could take home with them.
Third grade teacher Mary Beth Franklin is also excited for the new year.
“This is my second year in third grade,” she said, “and I am pumped to meet my new students and have fun with them and bring learning to life. So I’m just excited.”
Teachers made sure to connect with the parents at the open house as well, collecting contact information and school pick-up details from families when they met. Everyone is already working as a team to ensure that the students have the best experience possible.
Students were also able to collect lots of freebies from local organizations such as the PTO, 4-H and local health offices. They collected fidget toys, backpacks and other fun items, and parents were able to receive information about ways to be involved locally.
