Lucy Jones Hollowell, 87, of Marshall County, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Spring Creek Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Murray.
She was born on June 18, 1935, in Golden Pond to her late parents, James and Meledia Meredith Jones. Lucy was a devout Christian who loved gardening, gospel music, shopping and taking care of her five girls who often called her “Miss Sassafras.”
Lucy is survived by five daughters, Susan Ann Osburn (Steve) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jackie Lee Hollowell (Richard Chalmers) of Benton, Mary Elizabeth Howell (Gerald) of Benton, Rose Elaine Joyce (Stevie) of Gilbertsville, Angela Darlene Jaco (Shane) of Benton; four sisters, Pearl Baker of Gilbertsville, Millie Rhodes of Gilbertsville, Rachel Walton of Calvert City, Ruth Ort; two brothers, Jerry Jones, Jasper Jones, both of Paducah; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shadie Earl Hollowell; three sisters, Rebecca Jane May, Beulah Emmaline Baker, Bethany; three brothers, John Jones and two infant twin brothers; and great-grandson, Warren Jaco.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at New Hope Cemetery in Marshall County.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
