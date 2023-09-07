James Keown had no way of knowing a trip to the gas station would completely change his life.
Kentucky Lottery officials said Keown worked as a school bus driver for Jefferson County Public Schools for 11 years when he purchased a winning Powerball ticket from Circle K on Galene Drive in Louisville for the August 19 drawing.
Keown’s lucky ticket matched four white ball numbers, and the Powerball, to win the game’s $50,000 prize. He chose to add the Power Play feature, multiplying his winnings by the Power Play number drawn, which was two.
“I called my boss on Sunday, and I told him, ‘I hit the lottery and I’m not coming back,’ ” he said in a statement included in a release about his win. “I loved my job, but I’d been thinking about retiring for a while.”
According to the release, he could barely believe it when all four of his numbers matched.
“I looked at it four times… that number’s got to change, but it didn’t,” Keown said jokingly. “I thought I better see what I won. The first time, I saw I won $50,000 and then I thought, wait a minute I play the multiplier all the time, so I went back, and the multiplier was 2,” Keown said.
Keown reportedly told lottery officials he was excited to share the news with his wife, Monta.
“We had just gotten off the phone and then he texted for me to call him as soon as I could. I panicked thinking something was wrong,” Monta said in a statement included in the release. “He told me, ‘I just paid off my bills.’ I said, ‘You did what?’ ” ‘I just paid off my bills. I just won $100,000!’ ”
“I’m just over the moon and excited for him,” she said.
Keown and his wife claimed the prize the Monday following the Powerball drawing, when he walked away with a check for $71,500 after taxes.
The couple reportedly told lottery officials they have a weakness for disabled cats and plan to support their local kitten and cat rescue shelters. They also plan to use the winnings towards lake property.
Circle K will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.
