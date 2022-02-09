Caldwell County High School seniors Angel Long and Blake Vivrette have committed to continue their football careers at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.
Kentucky Wesleyan is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
A signing ceremony was held in the Caldwell County Fine Arts building last Wednesday afternoon.
Long, who played on both defensive and offensive lines for Caldwell County football, will play on the defensive line.
Vivrette, one of the top kickers in the state, will continue to kick.
Long finished out the 2021 season with 42 tackles, four of which converted to lost yardage.
As a junior, Long was credited with 38 season tackles, eight of which resulted in negative yardage, as well as three sacks. Long is also credited with multiple fumble recoveries throughout his high school career.
Vivrette, named to the All-WKC first team for the last two years, led the state in the 2A division kicking seven of 10 attempts for the season, averaging 0.7 field goals a game.
Vivrette was critical to Caldwell county offense, converting 22 of 26 extra points in the 2021 season.
He ranked third in the 2A division as a junior, going 4-for-4 while averaging 0.6 field goals a game.
Vivrette, a well-rounded athlete who also plays soccer and runs track, had the crowd roaring on a road game at Trigg County.
Known for his speed, Vivrette helped Caldwell County’s win over the Wildcats, after his quick decision to run the waterlogged ball in after a bad snap, and completed an unexpected two-point conversion for the Tigers.
Vivrette’s kick also sent the Tigers into the regional championship — the farthest the varsity soccer team has been in school history — in a penalty kick shootout.
The two seniors plan to room together and are optimistic about their upcoming post-high school careers as Bearcats.
