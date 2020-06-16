Growing up a fan of drag racing has led to a passion for 19 year old Gabby Davis of Marshall County. Walking the pits and sitting at sidelines with her family eventually sparked her own desire to enter the world of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).
NHRA is a drag racing governing body with over 40,000 drivers in more than 200 classes of vehicles in 15 categories.
Davis has spent the past three years competing in bracket racing, and she now competes as an NHRA Pro driver and Outlaw Street Car Association (OSCA) Open Comp driver. She’s a doorslammer racer.
Over the years, Davis has qualified in the top four Queen of the Track at Accelaquarter Raceway, and she finished OSCA runner-up at Beacon Dragway. She has also used her two-seater car to work with her younger brother.
But nothing can top that one win, the win over Lizzy Musi, star of “Street Outlaws” and daughter of the legendary doorslammer racer and engine builder Pat Musi. Davis said, “I’ve got the timeslip from the win, and she signed it.”
Davis not only finds satisfaction behind the wheel, but she can be found under the hood, or in the engine compartment, if the situation is required. She takes very personal the responsibility of caring for her locally built Jon Konkle Racing Engines 920 hp engine. It is important to Davis that she understands what goes in to allowing her to reach speeds of 144 mph and how to handle her vehicle to prevent situations that could lead to engine fires.
Davis should be on the track this weekend at Beacon Dragway.
(0) comments
