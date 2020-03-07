TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys First Region Semifinals at Murray State: Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman (noon), McCracken County vs. Mayfield (1:30 p.m.); Girls First Region Championship at Murray State (6 p.m.); Girls Second Region Championship at Christian County (6 p.m.).
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys First Region Championship at Murray State (3 p.m.).
