Every year on Aug. 1, the world recognizes lung cancer awareness. This day highlights lung cancer issues and advocates for research. The disease carries a lot of health, economic and social consequences since it is potentially life-threatening.
Early detection of lung cancer is essential to have the best chance for a full recovery. Mercy Health pulmonologist Dr. Mohamad Abul-Khoudoud said researchers have struggled for decades to find screening tools capable of detecting early evidence of lung cancer.
Early indications of this disease are difficult to identify because the symptoms fall under the categories of many common illnesses. Early signs include chest pain, wheezing and shortness of breath. Because the symptoms are so common, many people are unsure when to see a doctor for screening.
Abul-Khoudoud encourages high-risk people who have these symptoms to seek examination. He classifies possible high-risk people as “people who have smoked within the past 15 years or active smokers between the ages of 50 and 80.”
Although active smokers make up a large majority of lung cancer patients, it is possible to contract the disease as a non-smoker. Other risk factors include occupational exposure from high-risk jobs.
Doctors want the community to know that accelerated technology for detecting lung cancer exists in the Paducah area. Local hospitals have low-dose CT screening, diagnostic programs, and navigational and robotic bronchoscopy that help reach further into the lungs. A free smoking cessation program is available at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital to help people recover from tobacco addiction for a healthier future.
