Branch Out — Paducah's only vegan restaurant — sprouted up in the city first as farmers market stand in 2016 before moving to the Ritz in midtown a year later and opening its permanent downtown location in May 2019.
Owners Daniel and Gabrielle Dodd were excited to get eatery settled in its own plot at 713 Kentucky Ave. — where they designed the space to fit the restaurant's needs, including seating inside for nearly 50 people, adding an outdoor seating area and opening up the kitchen.
All of the menu items at Branch Out are both vegan-friendly and gluten-free, because the Dodds say they want to give Paducahans like themselves another dining choice.
"We just want the community to have a different option," Daniel Dodd explained. "A lot of times you have your burgers, pizza and barbecue restaurants and you have five or 10 of them to choose from. I don't want people to think of us as just 'that vegetable place,' it's just another type of food, like eating Chinese or Mexican or anything like that."
The menu wasn't designed with the idea of being preachy or forcing veganism on diners, it's mostly just about giving people the opportunity to try something they've never had before.
"This new menu is made up of things that will look familiar but that are made out of completely different ingredients than what people would normally eat around here," Dodd continued. "We're trying to tell people that vegetables are not straight from a can and that they're not just side dishes. You can make a whole meal out of them."
Dishes like Hearts of Palm Fish Tacos, using fried vegetables flavored with seaweed to add a touch of salt, and a Fried Green Tomato BLT, substituting rice paper bacon for the meat, are just a few examples of new twists Branch Out is putting on familiar foods. The restaurant also has Impossible and Beyond-brand meat substitutes on offer in the form of burgers and sausages.
The name Branch Out, itself, is a reference the Dodds' goal of getting customers to try new things and so, naturally, they strive to incorporate tastes from a little bit farther afield.
"We try to get a little more ethnic flavor on our menu, especially from those cultures that aren't really represented in our area as much," Daniel Dodd explained. "So we'll have a Korean Bibimbap dish and Indian Street Tacos, which we'll make with lentil and rice tacos instead of a flour tortilla."
The restaurant makes all of its buns, taco shells and tortillas by hand in-house, in addition to a variety of baked goods. Seasonal additions change throughout the year.
Branch Out is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
