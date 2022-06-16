METROPOLIS. Ill. — Linda Ann (Silveus) George, 72 of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee, with her daughters by her side.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Deem officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Linda was born on Oct. 27, 1949, in Pekin, to Clarence and Mardell Silveus. She graduated from Bloomington Normal with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1972 and married Ron George the same year. They relocated to Southern Illinois and Linda began her teaching career at Meridian Elementary and went on to teach at Century Elementary. She had two daughters; Natalie, born in 1977, and Kristen, born in 1979. Years later, Linda went back to school at Shawnee Community College where she attended nursing school and in 1999, received her LPN. She went on to practice nursing in doctor’s office, hospital and nursing home settings.
Linda was a member of and grew up in the second reform/St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin, Illinois, in her childhood. As an adult, she attended Ohio Chapel Church in Grand Chain, First United Methodist Church upon moving to Metropolis, and in her recent years, Zion United Church of Christ. Linda enjoyed her flowers, bird watching, crafts, antiques, travel, family meals, and spending time with her neighbors, daughters, and grandsons.
Those survived by Linda are her daughters, Natalie Quint and Kristen Durrett and husband Sean; and three grandsons, Grayson Quint, Griffin Quint and Skyler Durrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Paul Silveus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s name to Guardian Family Services, 117 West 10th Street, Metropolis, IL, 62960, Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition, PO Box 801, Metropolis, IL 62960, Project Hope Animal Shelter, PO Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960 or your charity of choice.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
