Lillian McGregor, 95, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a retired secretary.
She is survived by three nieces, Judy Young, Linda Groghan-Holliday, Deborah Johnson; and one nephew, Mark Sisson.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McGregor. Her parents were George and Stella May Sisson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
