Zexia and Jerry Bishop
GILBERTSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bishop of Gilbertsville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Jerry and the former Zexia Barnes were married in Shawneetown, Illinois, in 1956. A family celebration will be held this summer.
Mrs. Bishop is the daughter of the late Volney and Ruth Barnes of Centertown.
Mr. Bishop is the son of the late Ray and Irene Bishop of Centertown. He has been retired from Allied Signal for 31 years which is the same number of years he worked for the company.
They are the parents of two children; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and another great-grandchild, expected in June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.