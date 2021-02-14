Zexia and Jerry Bishop

GILBERTSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bishop of Gilbertsville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Jerry and the former Zexia Barnes were married in Shawneetown, Illinois, in 1956. A family celebration will be held this summer.

Mrs. Bishop is the daughter of the late Volney and Ruth Barnes of Centertown.

Mr. Bishop is the son of the late Ray and Irene Bishop of Centertown. He has been retired from Allied Signal for 31 years which is the same number of years he worked for the company.

They are the parents of two children; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and another great-grandchild, expected in June 2021.

