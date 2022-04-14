West Kentucky Community and Technical College will kick off 2022 Earth Week celebrations beginning Saturday at the Paducah School of Art and Design. The event starts at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. at the 2D Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street.
"This is an opportunity to learn more about what is going on locally, how to help our planet, and simply meet to celebrate life on Earth," said Amanda Balcerzak, WKCTC Earth Day committee member and physical sciences instructor.
Activities include educational demonstrations, live music, food, and community outreach. Faculty, staff, students, and community members are invited to the free public event.
Balcerzak told The Sun, that Earth Week celebrations have been postponed since 2019 and that it is the first year the PSAD campus is hosting Earth Day festivities.
Combining shared knowledge and disseminating it in a community-oriented format makes a significant impact on environmental advocacy and practices, Balcerzak added.
“Our presenters have a diverse set of topics, so those who attend are sure to find something personally applicable,” Bacerzak said.
Some of the partners and presenters include Paducah Tree Advisory Board, River Discovery Center, McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service, Paducah Garden Club, McCracken County Library, and various WKCTC academic departments and student clubs.
Community education topics and demonstrations will cover a variety of recreational and professional environmental areas, including bee-keeping, solar heating, gardening, recycling, soil testing, bird feeding, and Kindness Rocks.
“Participants can also enjoy various crafts, games, chemistry projects, and live music from area bands,” officials said.
The event is funded through the Paducah Junior College Foundation and presented by the WKCTC Sustainability Committee.
Earth Day recognition dates back to 1970. It is celebrated annually in April.
