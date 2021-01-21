More than 500 students were recently named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The semester ended on Dec. 13, 2020.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be a full-time WKCTC student earning at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completing 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term. The Fall 2020 Dean’s List recipients are listed below by their county of residence.
Alexander County, Ill.: Morgan O. Pace.
Ballard County: Andrew Jay Alan; Cera Alexis Elrod; Mary Katherine Garner; Kassidi Rae Gonzalez; Emma Kristine Kimbro; Peyton Brooke Lehmann; Jessica Amanda Renee Patterson; Marti Lynn Polinski; Jeffrey Louis Rogers; Priscilla Seabolt; Alexis M. Steward; Allie Marie Vernelson; Taylor Whitt; Morgan Lynn Yarbrough.
Caldwell County: Samuel David Bowers; Symphony Ann Cansler; Emmanuel Shane Hughes; Rebekah Michelle Maloney; Mary E Morse; Darek Benjamin Potash; Grace Rowland; Jacob Ryan Scheidler.
Calloway County: Madison Alexandra Mize; Anthony Frank Allred-Lucas; Dalton Brant Ashley; Jada Bailey; Jamie Carol Bowerman; Cade Butler; William O’neal Carter; Emily Louise Cordevant; Justin Michael Crouse; Abby Grace English; Isaac Kye Falwell; Marge Aileen Gertsch; Krystall Hageman; Slade Cooper Harrison; Wesley Blake Herndon; Carolyn Sue Hutchens; Abigail Paige Hunn; Brittany Nicole Kenner; Emily Lamb; Jordan T Lax; Kaylee Grace Mccoy; Ashley Milby; Valerie Nicole Miller; Austin Lee Mitchuson; Michael Shayne Morris; Leanna Beth Nanney; Elizabeth Padiki Odonkor; Jacob E Oliver; Amber Lynn Parker; Jaelyn Brooke Phillips; Keeli Grace Puckett; Mikayla Rhodes; Sierra Ashlee Robinson; Joseph Garrett Scott; Faith Reanna Sheridan; Jacob Robert Warner; Harley Jean Wesley; Anna Wyant; Austin Wyatt; Lester Benally Yazzie.
Carlisle County: Samatha L. Bolin; Rachel June Dunn; Heather Eugenia Early; Judah Michael Gutierrez; Andrew R. Hardie; Keaton William Hutchinson; Kylie Amari Mcgowan; Ethan Glenn Perry; Mylinda Lynn Turner.
Crittenden County: Briley Clayton Brown; Christina Marie Clark; Hannah Marie Cooksey; Hanna Gail Easley; Bristen Nikole Holeman; Michael Paris Kirk; Jonathan David Maness; Allison Shantel May; Brittany Lauren Mckinney; Brandyn Elizabeth Murray; Erik Robert O’leary; Jimmy Dale Rose; Katerina Nicole Shaffer; Jason Tyler Smith.
Fulton County: Tiffani H. Aden; Samantha Gentry; Kylee Hannon; Dixie Maree Major; Jaron Pryor.
Graves County: Kansas Lee-Crystal Aalders; Daylin Adams; Samuel Hunter Armbruster; Haley Danielle Barclay; Nicholas Barham; Caleb Bryce Beck; Summer Josie Dawn Becker; Steffany Billington; Justin Jayden Bollenbecker; Danielle Elizabeth Britt; Marcy Jo Brock; Hannah Grace Brown; Robert Blake Bushart; Matthew Scott Campbell; Cailyn M Carter; Andrew Neal Crider; Christy Michelle Crittendon; Alexis Claire Dillingham; Krista Beth Dowdy; Nathaniel Michael Dunkin; Seth J. Emerson;Haley Feezor; Sadie May Fulcher; Tammy Renee Futrell; Keaton Joseph Glisson; Adrian Gonzalez; Caitlyn Ann Goodman; Daniela Patricia Govea Gonzalez; Karsyn Alexus Gregory; Gabriel Harned; Luke Stephen Hayden; Teresa Nicole Heath; Daniel Kole Henley; Kealey Ann Henson; Bethany Carol Hobbs; Charles Cody Hobbs; Andrew Sebastian Holland; Shannon Holmes;Nathaniel Aidan Housden; Casey Jenee Huffington; Megan Jill Jones; Devin Luke Kaler; Luke Andrew-Creed Keeling; Hailey Dawn Knisely; Jewely Ann Lacewell; Courtney Lyn-Michele Lewis; Arturo Edmundo Martinez; Erica Mckinney; Dakotah Mykelle Mcreynolds; Brittany Mills; Chloey Michelle Moyer; Jacob A Nanny; Ashley Nicole Neale; Kacey Dawn Nelson; Macy Alene O’neill; Daniela Oronia; Sarah Elizabeth Pember; Maria De La Luz Ramirez; Ricardo Ramos; Madison Rosales Rowe; Carlos Dario Sanchez-Soto; Tristen Isaiah Shearer; Jackson Sims; Alyssa Jeanette Smith; Chastity Smith; Emily Danielle Smith; Jeffrey Gordon Smith; Madison Paige Smith; Nathaniel James Smith; Nicole Elizabeth Sullivan; Marcie Nicole Summerville; Natalie Swift; Ashten O’hara Taylor; Carson Jane Travis; Taylor Tuerk; Courtney Ray Williams; Hannah Rose Williams; Mary Ann Wilson; Hannah Mychal Winfrey; Haley Marie Youngblood.
Hickman County: Carrigan Paige Dowdy; Mallorie Lynn Hobbs; Mckenzie L. Hobbs; Camryn Sloane Jackson; Kenneth Scott Spears.
Johnson County, Ill.: Zane Christian Hutchison.
Livingston County: Kobe T’roy Ringstaff; Braxton Ford Bebout; Brady Michael Birk; Alisha M. Boone; Dylan Downs; Megan M. Greenwell; Carsyn Mccall Jones; Jasmine Nicole Leidecker; Christy Mcintosh; Lana M Miller; Gavin Jarrett Nolan; Emily Brooke Padon; Devin Britten Porter; Addison Lachelle Ringstaff; Sara Elisabeth Walker; Alisa L. Weatherford; Kaylie Rae Yaw.
Lyon County: Kelsea Mechelle Baize; Debra Ball; Marley Brooke Burchett; Bailey Shea Guess; Robert Joseph Langhi III; Madison Skylar Morgan; Amber Morrison; Connor Charles Parshall; Taylyn Sutton; Kelsey Leighann Vega Garcia; Jed Anthony Weidner.
Marshall County: Marian Elizabeth Abell; Felicity Nicole Adams; Kyler Nicholas Adams; Samantha L. Aguirre; Hunter Ray Archer; Arynn Elizabeth Austin; Lacey Ayotte; Kelsey Alexis Bauer; Kimberly Marie Bradley; Evan Matthew Bremmerkamp; Dalton Brumfield; Noelle Elizabeth Buhay; Christianna Nicole Bullmer; Jesse Burgess; Rebekah-Ann Burgess; Alexander Thor Carlstrom; Laken Rae Chiles; Cassandra Robyn Clark; Cody Howard Clark; Jackson Garrett Clark; Tera Michelle Colson; Kaylee Raeanne Cope; Tamara Ann Cossey; Alexis Niccole Courtney; Cailey Culp; Hadley Brooke Culp; Anna Marie Curtiss; Austin Tyler Darnall; Taylor Leigh Defew; Lakyn Nicole Derington; Coy Tyler Dotson; Tory Phelps Driskill; Michael Faughn; Caitlyn Michelle Ferguson; Meghan Nicole Foster; Morgan Rose Foster; Kelly Franklin; Haley Maria Fuentes; Chandler Raeann Fulton; Austin Conner Gamble; Keatyn Nicole Gamble; David Gardner; Justin Brian Gipson; Valerie Marie Gollihue; Jake Anthony Gray; Cole Ray Griggs; Laurel Olivia Guess; Joshua W. Hall; Harley Barrett Hannan; Delaney Faith Hoskins; Courtney Howard; Tyler Griffen Ives; Amy Johnston; Daniel Alexander Kotter; Bryce Edward Ladd; Amanda Nicole Lee; Emily Nicole Martin; Kelsey Tate Martin; Noah Mcclure; Cristen Nicole Mcpherson; Olivia Grace Miller; Haley Osenbaugh; Adam Christopher Petitt; Lorin Powell; Douglas Edward Reed; Lakin Makayla Reed; Jonathan Jacob Rich; Austin Blake Riley; Kaylee Risher; Austin Kieth Rushing; Devon D. Sharp; Danielle M. Steele; Patrick Ryan Stephens; Tiffany Joy Stephens; Amanda Marie Stoffel; Tonya Marie Warmath; Gina Laverne Wilder; Jannie Lou Wiles; Andrew Truman Wilson; Ashley York.
Massac County: Austin Mytchell Hall; Seth Daniel Higgerson; Jennah M Hottel; Alleson Laine Looper; Taryn Renae Lynch; Katie Dean Martin; Cameron Brice Mcmanus; Hunter Matthew Mcmanus; Laken A. Mitchell; Kara Lynn Story; Tristan Hunter Urness; Kaleigh Maelyn Weisenberger.
McCracken County: Kyli Ranae Ablett; Moesha J. Addison; Anna Riley Adreon; Mary Kathryn Adreon; Gavin Michael Ames; Maxwell Glen Arterburn; Anthony J Baglino; Daniel Benjamin Baker; Daniel Louis Ball; Kaylie Joleen Barber; Autumn Nicole Beavers; Ethan Riley Beeler; Amber Dawn Berry; Muhammad Bilal; Ethan Connor Binkley; Julia Caroline Bloomingburg; Garrett Marshall Bobo; Lawren Elizabeth Bobo; Audrey Ryan Bondurant; Montanna Nicole Boyd; Shayna Jo Brazzell; Jasmine Breedlove; Abigail Leigh Brindley; Jastari Lawon Broady; Grace Rose Burch; Joseph Burns; Anthony Dayne Burrows; Addison Calhoun; Shannon Michele Caudle; Yanesa Cervantes; Sadie Cheyenne Cherry; Sarah Childers; Tyler James Clark; Emma Nicole Clinard; Matthew Cole; Madelyn Marie Conley; Michael J. Conner; Jordan Danielle Cooper; Peyton Jenna Cooper; William Ty Crabtree; Lauryn Mckenzie Crane; Briana Marie Davis; Kelly Denson; Lance Edward Derezza; Joshua Shane Dillingham; Slade Donner; Alison Grace Durrett; Kylee D. Edwards; Emily Kay Ellegood; Carly Ellis; Kiera Nicole Ervin; William Grant Eyer; Anijah S. Flemons; Rehana Allyson Ford; Daniel Galvan; Jasmine Rose Goniwicha; Emma Gresham;Austin Connor Griffith; Daisy Mae Grimes; Asal Haghighatjoo; Caleb Daniel Hale; Elizabeth Fay Hall; Rachel Morgan Hall; Abby Winona Hamilton; Brittany Noelle Hardman; Madelynn Grace Harper; Megan Emily Harshman; Seth Aaron Hawkins; Coleson Mark Hendrix; Brittanie Heredia; Kaylee Shea Hileman; Courtney Danielle Hines; Terry Gene Hines; Tanner Huddleston; Rebecca R Hudson; Natalie Elizabeth Hutchins; Genesis Tre James; Madeline Coral James; Isaac Fuwang Johnson; Sylvia Joiner; Crawford Alexander Jones; Emilee Anne Jones; Gabriel David Jones; Skye Mackenzie Jones; Trevin Jones; Taylor Brooke Joyner; Karrington Abigail Kimmel; Kristin Elizabeth Kimmel; Dawson Neal Klapp; Chasity Klauburg; Thomas Adam Koenig; Holly Kohlfeld; Cassandra E. Layne; Adrain Ledsinger; Dalia Geronimo Lemus; Cesar Octavio Leon; Jami Darlene Marshall; Tasha Trimble Massey; Marcus Allen Mccutcheon; Kirsten Elizabeth Meadows; Lisa Joanna Meeker;Jennifer Ranae Miller; Daniel Kendrick Milles; Lindsey Grace Millraney; Shaun Lee Mink; Alexandria Lynn Mix; Maria Natalia Moore; Abigail Delayne Morris; Haley Dawn Morris; Darrell Morrow; Jaysa Morrow; Breanna Helen Nicole Mouser; Christopher David Mueller; Gayle Neal; Lucas Tyler Newton; Miranda Newtown; Riley Nicole Nienaber; Barette Shea Norton; Teresa Abigail Oblea; Brian Logan Owens; Nadia Pacheco; Emily L Parks; Christina Nicole Petersen; John Pham; Yuliya Oleksandrivna Phillips; Brittney Dawn Priest; Alexis Diane Ransom; Josey Makayle Ray; Austin Chase Reed; Ansley Laine Rice; Christian Tade Richards; Baron G. Richardson; Alanis Robinson; Dylan Scott Rolens; Darin Roseberry; Brianna Marie Russell; Sophia Grace Russell; Elly Jocelyn Saavedra; Michael Ryan Sallee; Nicholas Ryan Schenk; Addyson Layne Schloss; Garrett Matthew Schooley; Loren Brooke Shelton; April Shields; Katelyn E. Shumaker; Tori Rayne Smay; Rachel Lorne Stephenson; Cayleigh Rae Stepter; Hudson Wayne Stivers; Sidney Elizabeth Stockwell; Megan Strickland; Bailey Nicole Sutton; Carson Blaine Tabor; William Clifford Tate; Elizabeth Jane Thomasson; Arielle Thompson; Alyssa Marie Todino; Javelin U. Tucker; Kennadi Jade Tune; Shelley Marie Tunnell; Fatiah Turkmani; Gabriel Lucas Van Metre; Ashley Nicole Vance; Chendan Wade; Jessica Suzanne Waggoner; Jonathon Wales; Callie Thomas Warmath; Ariana Watson; Emily Watson; Savana Ranae Watson; Jayson Nathanael Wells; Madison Rae Whitaker; Taylor Madison Wilhite; Jacklyn Janaya Williams; Gregory Daniel Wilson; Sawyer Andrew Wilson; William Clayton Wilson; Cayla Ann Winchester; Katrina Brooke Wood; Dalton James Woodard; Hadyn Rylee Youngblood.
Obion County, Tenn.: Saracathryn Hedgepath; Piper Warren.
Pope County, Ill.: Mike Alan Broadway; Jordyn Rene Swinford.
Pulaski County, Ill.: Erika Joanne Xelhua.
Trigg County: Hanna Brewster; Destiny Ann Brown; Caleb Micah Wadlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.