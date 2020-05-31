Caroline and Johnathan Nesbitt

Caroline and Jonathan Nesbitt
Caroline Lee Meiners and Jonathan Wade Nesbitt were united in marriage Jan. 11, 2020, at the Grand Lodge on Fifth with Dr. Glen Adams officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Steven and Kristi Meiners of Paducah.
The groom is the son of Allen and Debra Nesbitt of Searcy, Arkansas.
The bride chose her sisters, Mrs. Katie Enlow of Paducah and Mrs. Annie Brown of Nashville, Tennessee, as matrons of honor. She also chose the sisters of the groom, Miss Allie and Larah Nesbitt of Searcy, Arkansas as maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Claire Kelly, Miss Michael Ellen Walden and Miss Alexandra Wisner all of Paducah; Miss Audrey Beth Tillman of Nashville, Tennessee; Miss Emma Baird of Edmond, Oklahoma; and Miss Faith Smith of Deer Park, Texas.
Serving as flower girls were Misses Reagan, Millie and Chandler Brown of Nashville, Tennessee; and Miss Evelyn Enlow of Paducah.
The groom chose Mr. Jason Lightfoot of Huntsville, Alabama, as his best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Keegan Johnson, Mr. Grant Fitzhugh, and Mr. Ryan Simpson all of Searcy, Arkansas. The ring bearers were Mr. Owen and Mr. Vance Enlow of Paducah and Mr. Issac Webb of Searcy, Arkansas.
A reception followed at the Grand Lodge on Fifth with music provided by Kingdom Beats.
The bride is a 2017 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, a 2020 graduate of Harding University with a degree in integrated marketing communications.
The groom is 2017 graduate of Harding Academy, a May 2021 graduate candidate of Harding University with a degree in psychology and Bible.
The couple is planning a trip to the Ozarks for their wedding trip.
The couple will make their home in Searcy, Arkansas.
