Wayne and Phyllis Youngblood
MAYFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Wayne and Phyllis Youngblood, of Mayfield, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Mr. Youngblood and the former Phyllis Jane Bowling were married on July 18, 1970, by Andrew Collier Jr. in Eden, North Carolina.
Mrs. Youngblood is the daughter of the late James and Juanita Bowling. She is retired from the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service in Graves County.
Mr. Youngblood is the son of the late Gay and Edith Youngblood. He is retired from Youngblood’s True Value Home Center.
They are the parents of Tony (Erica) Youngblood of Nashville, Tennessee and Hope Youngblood of Murray.
