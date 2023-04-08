Stewart — Berry
CLINTON — Ms. Missie Walker of Boaz and Mr. Phil Walker of Paducah announce the engagement of their daughter Jacey Walker to Ward Carter, son of Troy and Stephanie Carter of Clinton.
Miss Walker is a 2019 graduate of Graves County High School. She is employed as a medical assistant at HealthWorks Family Medicine.
Mr. Carter is a 2019 graduate of Hickman County High School and a 2022 graduate of Murray State University. He is employed as a pipe fitter at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 184.
The couple will be united in marriage on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at White Oak Wedding Barn in Benton.
