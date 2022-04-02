Having returned to his Southside neighborhood to begin work on the Nehemiah Christian Church, the Rev. Charles Dunbar estimates a long-time rehabilitation project is approximately 65% complete.
“Our mission is to provide a holistic approach to human needs — spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially,” Dunbar said. “To empower people.”
Dunbar has undertaken the community rehabilitation project for the past 15 years. He said taking a community-orientated approach will build up the community and people.
“God spoke to me and told me to come back home — this is my neighborhood — and to come back and restore this church,” Dunbar said.
The purpose of the project and the impact on the community weighs on civil actors collaborating for a common cause — rehabilitation and empowerment.
“We are willing to partner with any church or any agency,” Dunbar said. “I feel when we form a net, and we’ve joined together, we get a chance to meet the needs of the whole community.”
The church was constructed 100 years ago in 1922. Since then, various groups have assembled to partake in one of Paducah’s oldest religious centers.
Despite gradual dilapidation, Dunbar and community allies have worked to restore the church to a point of serviceability, beginning in 2007.
Lana Orr is becoming a minister under Dunbar. She has been with Dunbar for part of the journey.
Orr told The Sun she recalls attending the church as a young girl and how the space was mesmerizing. She said it served as a “beacon” for the Southside community.
“This church means a lot to me — it’s personal,” she said. “I made major decisions right there at that alter.”
At one point, a nursery and radio station engaged the community from within the church’s walls, Orr added.
Loving food and possessing the desire to nourish the community, Orr feeds anyone who steps inside her kitchen on Sunday after service.
Her intimate connection with nature and the inclination to nurture instigated a community garden initiative, a food outreach goal.
“For me, the garden will represent feeding the community,” Orr said. “I want to show the children what they can do with a seed.”
Restoring and revisiting Christian values is a Sunday episode for Dunbar.
His service every Sunday at 11 a.m. generates community participation at his non-denominational, multi-cultural church. It is also a time in which he can recruit volunteers and communicate the scope of the Nehemiah Project.
Dunbar said he wants to offer the local youth a gathering space and provide programming centered on education and maturation.
He told The Sun that a youth sports academy will focus on enriching students with skills on and off the court, a cross-organization collaboration with schools and parents.
“Also, this is going to be a fallout shelter for disasters,” Dunbar said. “We have a basement. We envision food in there and medical supplies.”
A redemptive lift and outreach program will serve vulnerable populations undergoing crisis transitions by connecting them with immediate-needs resources such as shelter and employment.
Two months ago, Dunbar was appointed to Paducah’s Southside Steering Committee. The committee’s priority is enhancing the Southside neighborhoods.
The committee’s role is “to facilitate community engagement and inform policy and programming decisions.”
Officials at the Paducah Planning Department are pleased to see investment that aligns with their various Southside priorities.
“We are excited to see how this project enhances the neighborhood by taking a holistic approach to neighbors helping neighbors,” officials said. “It’s a grassroots way of revitalizing a neighborhood and meeting individual needs by providing connections, education, and programming.”
Dunbar said he is pleased to be a part of the initiative to invest in and enhance the neighborhood where he grew up.
“We have a good group of people who are putting heads together to galvanize and help see this area built up in every aspect,” he said.
Dunbar said he and his ministry are seeking grant opportunities and volunteers. He hopes to share the space with a larger audience soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.