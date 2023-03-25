Stewart — Berry
Jodie and Brad Guess of Newburgh, Indiana, and Ryan and Bethany Lawson of Paducah announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Stewart to Wilson Berry, son of Jason and Louise Berry of Bradenton, Florida.
Miss Stewart is a 2018 graduate of McCracken County High School in Paducah and a 2021 graduate of the University of Kentucky.
Mr. Berry is a 2015 graduate of Maribyrnong College and is currently enrolled as a football student athlete at the University of Kentucky.
The couple will marry on Friday, May 19, 2023, in a ceremony at The Galerie in Versailles.
