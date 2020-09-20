Shultz — Wilson
Dan and Kim Wilson, of Paducah, are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their son, Nicholas Tate Wilson to Holly McKenzie Shultz, daughter of Jeff and Kim Schultz of Independence, Missouri.
Holly is a 2014 graduate of Truman High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is employed as a Surgical Care Coordinator at University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Missouri.
Holly is the granddaughter of Jerry and Sherri Mullins of Independence, Missouri and Beverly Shultz and the late George Shultz of Independence, Missouri.
Nicholas is a 2011 graduate of Carlisle County High School and a 2015 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He is employed as a Department Manager at Bobcat of Columbia in Columbia, Missouri. Nicholas is the grandson of Paul and Jewell-Dean Watts of Bardwell and the late James Cowan and R.L. and Sherma Wilson of Paducah and the late Carolyn Wilson.
Wedding vows will be exchanged on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Integrity Hills Chapel in Ridgedale, Missouri.
