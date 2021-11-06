Halloween is over and now it’s time to plan for Thanksgiving.
Don’t throw out the Halloween pumpkins, not even the Jack-o-Lanterns and the funny painted ones. Re-use the plain ones by rearranging them and eliminating obvious Halloween ornaments from decorated ones. Recycle Jack-o-Lanterns by processing them for ingredients in holiday foods and as a treat for birds.
A member of the Cucurbit family that includes squashes and gourds, pumpkins were first grown as a food source in northern Mexico and southern United States, 5,000-7,000 years ago. Technically, they are a fruit or specialized berry known as a pepo. Pumpkin is the main ingredient in a variety of pies, cookies, bread, soup and its seeds roasted are a great crunchy and healthy snack.
Create a new fall decorative entrance to your home without having to purchase new supplies. Remove ghosts, goblins, spider webs and bats. Replace with evergreen and berried branches, ornamental grasses and dried flowers such as hydrangeas. Add fall color by spray painting any, or all of the dried materials. Paint, whether colorful or clear, will help preserve dried materials by sealing against moisture and preventing shattering. Re-cycle painted pumpkins by repainting in their natural color or a coordinating color.
Prolong the life of pumpkins by soaking in diluted bleach for 20 minutes to kill any bacteria and insects and prevent mold, dry, then coat with WD-40. Wipe carved pumpkins inside and out with bleach and WD-40. To discourage squirrels apply a layer of Vaseline or Vapor Rub. Apparently, squirrels do not like the smell of either.
Instant roasted seed: Wash in a colander to remove strings, place 1.5 cups of seed in a pan, fill with water, bring to a boil, simmer for 10 minutes, coat a cookie sheet with olive oil and bake in a 400 preheated oven for 5-10 minutes or until light brown. Recipe courtesy of AllRecipes.com.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Plant carnations and pinks in well-drained soil. Cut back herbs.
Thoroughly water the area mums are to be planted. They do not like dry soil. Plant pansies. Plant spring bulbs deeper than recommended if soil is sandy or you do not want bulbs to spread. Plant shallower in clay or to allow bulbs to spread.
Houseplants — Reduce water to plants. Misting keeps humidity high and lowers amount of water needed.It is not too late to start to force daffodils and hyacinths for Christmas. Isolate and acclimate houseplants that have not yet been brought inside. Unheated garage or protected area is ideal. Bring in Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti once buds are set. If frost is predicted cover overnight for protection.
Trees — As trees defoliate, check them for hangers, branches not connected to the tree but hung up among the branches. Also, known as “widow makers” for their tendency to kill anyone beneath the falling branch. If planning to add trees and shrubs with lots of fall color, check out foliage this week. According to moon signs next weekend is a good time to plant.
Vegetables — After spent plants are removed and composted if disease-free , till the beds to make tilling easier in the spring. It also makes insects venerable to winter freeze and reduces their numbers in the spring.
Pumpkins can last 2-3 month if stored at 50-55 degrees and the longest stem possible is cut when harvesting. It is the stem where decay starts. If stored outside, place in a dry, shady location off the ground. Start sprouts for winter salads. Rinse, soak overnight, drain and rinse, place in a cheesecloth covered jar, place in a cool dark location, rinse and drain each morning and night until sprouted.
EVENT
Nov. 13 to Dec. 23, Garden Glow, 5:00-10:00 pm, Missouri Botanic Gardens, St. Louis, MO. Ticket and times information: 314- 577-5100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.