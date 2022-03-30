The Clemens Fine Arts Center at West Kentucky Community and Technical College presented Pete Souza, photographer, author and speaker Saturday, as part of the Featured Artist of the Season program.
Following the event, Souza spoke with The Sun about his background, the power of photojournalism and his experience in the industry.
“My career started at two small newspapers in Kansas,” Souza said. “I worked at a newspaper a little bigger than the Paducah paper, and then I went to a smaller paper.”
He added photojournalists capture moments that represent the community.
“You are representing the community and you are trying to inform the community through your photographs of what is taking place,” Souza said.
In speaking about photojournalism, Souza explained his career at local newspapers was enriching and impactful, and rewarding and memorable.
“You are interacting on a regular basis with the readers of your newspaper and you’re serving the community and trying to inform the community with your photographs,” he said.
An Eastern Seaboard native, Souza discovered his passion for photography at 19 while in college.
“I’m just glad that I discovered that this was something I enjoyed doing because I don’t know what I would have done otherwise,” he said.
After departing Kansas, Souza eventually landed in the White House documenting and photographing presidents.
His first visit was during the Ronald Reagan administration, where he worked as an official photographer.
Souza became the chief official White House photographer during the Barack Obama presidency.
In his presentation Saturday, Souza told the audience he thought photographing Reagan would be his only chance to document history from within the White House.
“I thought it would be the only opportunity I would ever have to be a photographer in the White House,” he said.
He added the primary function of the official White House photographer is to document the presidency for history.
After serving in two administrations, Souza does not envision returning to the White House to encapsulate another presidency. He resides in Madison, Wisconsin.
Souza told The Sun he was pleased to see the audience remain engaged throughout the presentation and ask thoughtful questions after his presentation.
Christy and Paul Petitt attended Souza’s event Saturday.
Christy is a professor in the nursing department at WKCTC. The marketing for the event intrigued her.
“I teach here, so I’ve been here a couple of times,” Christy told The Sun. “After watching the movie, I wanted to come down and see him in person.”
Last Tuesday, the Petitts attended Maiden Alley Cinema to watch the documentary, “The Way I See It,” a film featuring Souza and his work.
Sharon and Jim Barton traveled from Marshall County Saturday. They were delighted to meet Souza. They have followed him and his content throughout the years.
“To hear the backstory of the photographs was interesting,” Sharon told The Sun. “And to hear his passion and ethics about what he does is heartening.”
The Bartons occasionally visit Paducah and partake in the arts and entertainment offered by the Clemens Fine Arts Center.
Todd Birdsong, director of the Clemens Fine Arts Center, saw “The Way I See It” after it was released in 2020 and “knew I wanted to invite Pete Souza to Paducah to talk about his work.
“Documenting history in the most honest way he knows how to do was an important part of the decision-making process that brought Pete to the Clemens Fine Arts Center,” said Birdsong.
“There is transparency he achieves with his images that engages the viewer and brings some humanity to people we mostly know in a political sense. Meeting Pete was like catching up with a dear friend you haven’t seen in a long time. He puts you at ease and truly enjoys being in the moment with everyone he meets. Such a great guy!”
