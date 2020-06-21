Pink and Peachie Curling

Pink and Peachie Curling

CLINTON — Mr. and Mrs. Pink and Peachie Curling celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Mr. Curling and the former Ms. Cagle were married on June 10, 1945, in Clinton prior to Mr. Curling serving in the US Army from 1946-1947 in Japan.

Mr. Curling is retired from the state highway department. Mrs. Curling is a retired housewife.

They are the parents of Tim Curling. They have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

