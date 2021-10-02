Paducah is known for being the birthplace of U.S. Vice President Alben Barkley and humorist Irvin Cobb, as well as for being the home of the National Quilt Museum, Whitehaven, the floodwall murals ... and the metasequoia.
You may not be as familiar with Metasequoia glyptostroboides (sequoia), but each time you drive through the Kentucky floodwall exit you pass a stately, tall conical and very historic tree.
Once prolific in North America, Japan and China, so much so that its fossil remains are Oregon’s State Fossil. The 2,3000-2,700 old prehistoric tree was considered extinct until 1939 when it was discovered in China. How it was found and made its way to Paducah is quite convoluted, but the condensed version is that seeds were sent to several countries’ botanic arboreta and Missouri Botanic Gardens in the early 1950s.
It is thought that our sequoia was one grown from seed in Missouri and planted by the floodwall shortly after 1953. As a Paducah Ambassador, Roy Hensel is researching just how and when this tree — possibly the first or at least among the first to be planted in this country — made its way to western Kentucky.
Many think our sequoia is a dawn redwood. Our sequoia is the smallest of the three types of sequoia — the other two being giant and coast. They are cousins and it’s easy to confuse the two, but also significant enough differences. Metasequoia foliage is scaley and largest tree variety in the world. The redwood’s foliage is needle-like and the tallest tree.
Sequoia is a beautiful tree that buttresses with age along with reddish bark that exfoliates. In the fall, needles turn orange-brown to red-brown. Unless you have extensive room, do not plant it as it grows 3-5’ a year reaching over 100’ and 25’ wide. Just enjoy Paducah’s unique tree while taking in our river front.
Hensel would like your help in dating the tree and to know anything that you may know about when planted — was it a gift, special event, family stories? Email me at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
For more about metasequoias go to landscapearchitecturemagazine.org and search for “The Metasequoia Mystery.”
Things to do
Monday is St. Francis Day, patron saint to all who love nature, especially birds and small animals. Give the birds a special treat and corn for the squirrels.
Poison Ivy — Dig and spray before foliage turns wonderful fall colors. Cover your hands and any exposed skin with Dawn Ultra (antibacterial), let it dry and when you finish wash the Dawn off.
Garden — Prune back Annabelle hydrangeas to no more than every third year and then when the blooms turn brown. If stems are leggy and weak cut back only to 18” give support to spring growth. Plant tulips 12” deep or three times its height depending on the bulb. The deeper hole will increase the number of years the bulbs will continue their original size. If it is a new bed, plant daffodils this year and other subsequent years and daffodils exude a toxin squirrels and other rodents don’t like. It is a good idea to always wear gloves when gardening especially if sensitive to lilies (any member of the family).
Houseplants — Protect houseplants outdoors when temperatures drop below 50 degrees overnight. Bring them inside between the time the air-conditioning is turned off and heat turned on. Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti need to remain until the night temperatures are consistently 50 or less, in order to set their buds. Protect indoors plants by isolating those coming indoors, especially recently purchased plants.
Lawn — Pick up branches, twigs and toys before mowing. They can be dangerous projectiles. Make sure small children are not in the yard and do not hold them while mowing or riding back to the storage area.
Vegetables — When spent plants are removed, compost those not diseased and take a soil sample to your Extension agent to test what it is lacking. Do not save seeds from hybrid plants as this year’s seeds will not come back true and do not carry the resistance of their parents.
Events
October 2 — Annual Gourd Patch Festival, Ice House Gallery, 120 North 8th St, Mayfield, KY 42066, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. For more information call 270-237-6971 or email icehousearts@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.