Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Rain or freezing rain becoming likely this afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain expected...becoming light overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.