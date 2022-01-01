Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Strickland
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Strickland of Paducah, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Mr. Strickland and the former Nancy Carroll Moseley were united in marriage on Dec. 31, 1966, at Nancy’s childhood home in McKenzie, Tennessee, with Gene and Nellie Hale serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Strickland is the daughter of the late Romie and JT Moseley. She is retired from The Paducah Sun.
Mr. Strickland is the son of the Minnie Lee and HB Strickland. He is a retired business owner of Singer Sewing Machine Company and currently owner of Cheap Cars Car Dealership.
They are the parents of Ronnie (Debra) Strickland, of Millington, Tennessee, Shawn Strickland (Laura), of Paducah, Terry (Laura) Strickland, of Nashville, Tennessee, Debbie (Jimmy) Boutwell, of Paducah, Stacey (Larry) Brooks, of Grand Rivers and Amanda (Jeff) Lashley, of Murray. They have 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
