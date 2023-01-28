Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McMurtry
CALVERT CITY — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McMurtry, of Calvert City, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Mr. McMurtry and the former Shirley Ann Stamper were united in marriage on Jan. 17, 1952, in Corinth, Mississippi.
Mrs. McMurtry is the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah Stamper. She is a retired 35-year employee of Calvert City Chiropractic.
Mr. McMurtry is the son of the late Charles and Bessie McMurtry. He is a retired 31-year employee of SKW Alloys.
They are the parents of Brenda (Stan) Redick of Kuttawa, Linda (Mike) Thompson of Benton, Tom (Lori) McMurtry of Paducah, Jerry (deceased) (Starr) McMurtry of Paducah.
They have 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Congratulation cards for the couple may be sent to Thomas and Shirley McMurtry, 534 Herring Drive, Calvert City, KY 42029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.