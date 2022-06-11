Mr. and Mrs. Philip Warmath
BENTON — Mr. and Mrs. Philip Warmath, of Benton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 12, 2022. A celebration from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday at the Marshall County Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Highway, Benton.
Mr. Warmath and the former Pamelia Jean Henson Warmath were united in marriage on June 12, 1972, at the Pleasant Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Benton with Mike Ross officiating. Witnesses were Gaile Uzzle, and Steve Wyatt.
Mrs. Warmath is the daughter of the late James and Francis Henson. She is a housewife.
Mr. Warmath is the son of the late W T and Jean Warmath. He is retired from General Tire.
They are the parents of Trent (Monica) Warmath of Benton; Lee (Tonya) Warmath of Mayfield; and Scott (Jo) Warmath of Gibertsville.
They have 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.