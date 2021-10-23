Mr. and Mrs. Paul Roof
Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Alice Roof, of West Paducah, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Mr. and Mrs. Roof were united in marriage on Oct. 20, 1971, at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Paducah.
They are both born and raised in Paducah, where they first met. Paul worked for Triangle Enterprises and Alice worked for Sears Roebuck.
They are the parents of Jason (Chris) Roof and Greg (Christy) Roof. They have six grandchildren.
