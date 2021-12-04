Mr. and Mrs Pat Thrasher
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Mr. and Mrs. Pat Thrasher of Riviera Beach, Florida, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Dec. 4, 2021.
Mr. Thrasher and the former Ralelene Eaton were united in marriage on Dec. 4, 1971.
Mrs. Thrasher is the daughter of the late Robert and Jeanette Eaton. She is the owner of Tailor-made Closets.
Mr. Thrasher is the son of the late Walt and Jackie Thrasher. He is the owner of the Overhead Door Company of McCracken County in Paducah.
They are the parents of Julie and Dave Kozlowski, of St. Peters, Missouri, and Stacie and (Steve) Marshall, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. They have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A family celebration was held at Disney World’s 50th Anniversary to coincide with their anniversary.
