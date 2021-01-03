Mr. and Mrs. Parvin Latta

Parvin and Darlene Latta
CALVERT CITY — Mr. and Mrs. Parvin and Darlene Latta, of Calvert City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. A celebration will be held in Henderson.
Mr. Latta and the former Darlene Mattingly were married on January 3, 1971, at the First Christian Church in Henderson with the Rev. Donald Numley officiating.
Mrs. Latta is the daughter of the late Bill and Louise Mattingley. She is a retired raw material purchasing manager from CCMA.
Mr. Latta is the son of the late Robert and Mildred Latta. He is retired chemical engineer from Air Products.
They are the parents of Chad Latta of Calvert City. They have two grandchildren.
