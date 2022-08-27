Mr. and Mrs. Michael Brooks
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Brooks, of Paducah, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A celebration will be held at Heartland Worship Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Mr. Brooks and the former Paula June Waldridge were united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1972, at Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah, with Harold Council officiating. Witnesses were Sue Heavrim and Topper Council.
Mrs. Brooks is the daughter of the late William and Mary Ann Waldridge. She is retired from Triangle Enterprises.
Mr. Brooks is the son of the late Leonard and Vondell Brooks. He is a Veteran of the United States Navy and owned Pick ‘N Grin music store in Paducah.
They are the parents of Michelle (Troy Brooks) Coleman of Paducah and Teresa Stratton of Gulfport, Mississippi. They have 12 grandchildren.
