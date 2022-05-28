Mr. and Mrs. M.T. Bowles
Mr. and Mrs. M.T. Bowles, of Kevil, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Mr. Bowles and the former Ruth Shelby were united in marriage on May 31, 1952, at in Corinth, Mississippi. Donnie Moore and Gobel Duncan served as witnesses.
Mrs. Bowles is a retired housewife.
Mr. Bowles is retired owner of Bowles Construction Company.
They are the parents of Tim Bowles of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Melody White of Kevil.
