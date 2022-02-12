Mr. and Mrs. Luke Meredith
LEXINGTON — Miss Jorden Alexis Gross and Dr. Luke Thomas Meredith were joined in marriage at The Cathedral of Christ the King on Aug. 28, 2021, in Lexington, with the Revs. Richard Meredith and J. Patrick Reynolds officiating.
The bride is the daughter of John and Kimberly Gross of Ashland, and the granddaughter of Ann Larsen and the late James Larsen and Lois Volpenhein and the late William Gross. The groom is the son of Michael and Lori Meredith and the grandson of the late Jack and Theresa Haddad and Percy and Margie Meredith.
The bride chose Arden Gross and Loren Gross as her Maids of Honor. Bridesmaids were Shelby Halter, Danielle Dome’, Lydia Meredith, Emily Meredith, Jaclyn Meredith, Libby Kiefaber, Olivia Clark and Haley Hogan. Attendants were Rola Meredith and Abby Phillips. Flower girl was Miss Audrey Meredith.
The groom chose Michael Meredith and Dr. Josh Meredith as his Best Men. Groomsmen were Dr. Johnathan Gardner, George Smith, Reed Vaughan, Blake Vaughan, Clint Englert, John Ogden, Dr. Tyler Bayers and Dr. Andrew Kirk.
The bride is a 2016 University of Kentucky graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Digital Communication. She is an Advertising Account Executive at Comcast. She is also an MBA student at Thomas Jefferson University.
The groom is a 2016 University of Kentucky graduate with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Chemistry. He is also a 2020 graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He is a surgical resident at Thomas Jefferson Hospital. The couple resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
